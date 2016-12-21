Loup Ventures turns venture capital conventional thinking on its head
"DFJ invests in visionaries who create the future" is the way the venerable Silicon Valley venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson describes what it does, a phrase that nicely sums up conventional venture capital. At the Minneapolis firm Loup Ventures, formally launched this week by former securities analyst Gene Munster and two partners, the founders have basically turned that idea on its head.
