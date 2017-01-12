Julie Sandler Named Partner at Madrona Venture Group
Madrona Venture Group, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Seattle, today announced the promotion of Julie Sandler to Partner and Daniel Li to Senior Associate. Sandler has led investments in several companies including Integris , Poppy , and Julep , serving on boards across the Madrona portfolio as a board director and observer.
