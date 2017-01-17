Israeli VCs raised $1.4 billion in 2016, industry tracker says

Israeli venture capital funds raised a total of $1.4 billion in 2016, with 12 first-time funds among the 23 VC funds raising money, according to a report by Tel Aviv-based IVC Research Center, which tracks the industry. "VC funds managed to raise a considerable amount in 2016, surpassing expectations," said Koby Simana, chief executive officer of IVC.

