Israeli startups raise record $4.8 billion in 2016

Israeli high-tech companies raised a record $4.8 billion in 2016, up 11% from $4.3 billion in 2015, the latest IVC - ZAG survey has found. The average financing round, which has been constantly growing over the past five years, reached $7.2 million in 2016, 19% above the $5.1 million five-year average.

