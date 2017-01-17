Industrialist in start-up 'culture' call
Calcutta, Jan. 21: Start-ups and venture capitalists based outside Bengal have said that the state's business ecosystem is weak and that small entrepreneurs here need handholding to flourish. Shanti Mohan, founder of Singapore-based LetsVenture, told participants at the Bengal Global Business Summit today that the ecosystem had not matured in Bengal, unlike Bangalore or Delhi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Fri
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC