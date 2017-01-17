Indian online healthcare platform Practo raises $55 mln in fresh funding
Jan 17 Indian online healthcare platform Practo said on Tuesday it had raised $55 million from new and existing investors in a fresh round of funding led by China's Tencent Holdings. Bengaluru-headquartered Practo, founded in 2008, acts as a one-stop shop for patients booking appointments with doctors for online and in-person consultations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Mon
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC