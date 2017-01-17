Indian online healthcare platform Pra...

Indian online healthcare platform Practo raises $55 mln in fresh funding

Jan 17 Indian online healthcare platform Practo said on Tuesday it had raised $55 million from new and existing investors in a fresh round of funding led by China's Tencent Holdings. Bengaluru-headquartered Practo, founded in 2008, acts as a one-stop shop for patients booking appointments with doctors for online and in-person consultations.

