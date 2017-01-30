In Case You Missed It: Launch Links - January, 2017 #4
President Trump's Anti-Regulation Policies Might Actually be Good for Tech Startups Could the new administration's policies actually benefit startups? We'll see if Peter Thiel's most contrarian bet to date produces positive returns for the startup ecosystem. The Epic Plan to Transform Government Into a Startup America was once a startup, circa 1776, but could it regain some of that early magic ? TechCrunch examines the ways the federal government could regain an entrepreneurial spirit.
