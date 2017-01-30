Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Bain Capital...
PSA Healthcare has announced it has agreed to be acquired by a newly formed affiliate of Bain Capital Private Equity. In December 2016, Bain Capital Private Equity agreed to acquire Epic Health Services.
