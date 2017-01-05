GRAIL Plans to Raise in Excess of $1B...

GRAIL Plans to Raise in Excess of $1B in Series B Funding

Illumina, Inc. , today announced that GRAIL has received indications of interest to invest approximately $1B for its Series B financing, primarily from undisclosed private and strategic investors. GRAIL intends to raise additional capital in the Series B financing from other investors and has engaged Goldman Sachs as a placement agent in connection with the contemplated additional financing.

