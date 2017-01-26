German savings startup Raisin raises a 30 million from VC linked to Trump's son-in-law
A German fintech that lets people invest in savings accounts across Europe from one platform has raised a 30 million from the US venture capital fund run by Josh Kushner. Raisin raised the Series C funding from Thrive Capital, which is founded and run by Kushner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC