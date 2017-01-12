ForSight VISION4, Inc. Announces Acqu...

ForSight VISION4, Inc. Announces Acquisition by Roche

Vision Monday

MENLO PARK, Calif.-ForSight VISION4, a privately held biotechnology company innovating drug delivery for treatment of retinal diseases, announced that it has been acquired by Roche Holdings Inc. The company is the fourth venture created by the Menlo Park incubator, ForSight Labs, LLC , and was funded entirely by two of the leading venture capital firms in Silicon Valley, Morgenthaler Ventures and Versant Ventures. The acquisition expands Roche's exclusive access to the ForSight VISION4 PDS technology for long acting delivery of therapeutics to the eye.

