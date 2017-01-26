Former Visa president raises $125m fo...

Former Visa president raises $125m for new fintech fund

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Finextra Research news

Nyca Partners, a fintech startup-focused venture capital firm set up by former Visa president Hans Morris, has raised more than $125 million for its second fund. Morris, who before becoming Visa president spent 27 years at Citi, set up Nyca Partners in 2014 with a $30 million fund, backing more than 30 firms - including LendingClub, SigFig and Orchard - in merchant payments, alternative credit, digital advice and finacial infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Jan 20 Leo1963 450
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan 16 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Strategic Investor Series A Terms Sep '16 WarrantLessTX 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC