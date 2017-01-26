Former Visa president raises $125m for new fintech fund

Nyca Partners, a fintech startup-focused venture capital firm set up by former Visa president Hans Morris, has raised more than $125 million for its second fund. Morris, who before becoming Visa president spent 27 years at Citi, set up Nyca Partners in 2014 with a $30 million fund, backing more than 30 firms - including LendingClub, SigFig and Orchard - in merchant payments, alternative credit, digital advice and finacial infrastructure.

