Former Snapchat Employee Says Books Are Cooked

Snapchat 's social media parent, Snap, Inc., seemed headed for a $5 billion IPO until a former employee alleged in a conveniently timed lawsuit that the company misrepresented its financial position and pressured him for proprietary secrets about his former employer, Facebook. Anthony Pompliano's complaint claims that he only ran Snapchat's " growth and engagement team " for 3 weeks before he was terminated.

