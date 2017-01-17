Fifth Third partners with VC firm for fintech guidance
Fifth Third Bank announced Friday that venture capital firm QED Investors will be advising the bank on its overall fintech strategy. QED is already a co-investor in several of Cincinnati-based Fifth Third's recent fintech company acquisitions such as GreenSky, Transactis and AvidXchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.
