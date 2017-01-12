Ex-McDonald's CEO Don Thompson Launches Venture Capital Group
McDonald's former top executive Don Thompson has begun a second act in his career, this time as venture capitalist. Crain's Chicago Business reports that Thompson has launched Cleveland Avenue, an investment group and accelerator, which focuses on building new food, beverage, and restaurant concepts.
