Evotec and Eternygen to Develop Novel Metabolic Disease Therapy
Within a consortium of investors including VC Fonds Technologie Berlin, managed by IBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, and two renowned family offices, Epidarex and Evotec together will participate in Eternygen's latest funding round of EUR 8 m . Eternygen, a privately owned metabolic diseases company based in Berlin, Germany, is focused on the sodium coupled citrate transporter , a novel target which is also known as INDY .
