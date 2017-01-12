European venture capital rebounds in Q4 with fundraising and investing rising
European venture capital rebounded in the fourth quarter with both money raised and capital invested rising, according to Dow Jones VentureSource . IPOs of venture-backed companies also increase 15 percent from the third quarter with 15 offerings completed, but M&A deal count slipped by 2 percent to 60, the report shows.
