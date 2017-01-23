EU mergers and takeovers
Jan 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: -- Swedish hygiene products and forestry group SCA to acquire German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN from private equity firm EQT -- Investment fund EQT Fund Management to acquire joint control of Germany energy company Getec Energie Holding which is now solely controlled by GEH GmbH -- U.S. investment fund HPS to acquire joint control of U.S. insurance broker NFP Holdings which is now solely controlled by U.S. private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners -- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with DuPont -- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to acquire U.S. diagnostics company Alere -- EP Investment and EP Investment II to jointly acquire Czech utility Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s. -- ArcelorMittal Distribution Services France and ... (more)
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
