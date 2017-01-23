EU mergers and takeovers

EU mergers and takeovers

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: -- Swedish hygiene products and forestry group SCA to acquire German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN from private equity firm EQT -- Investment fund EQT Fund Management to acquire joint control of Germany energy company Getec Energie Holding which is now solely controlled by GEH GmbH -- U.S. investment fund HPS to acquire joint control of U.S. insurance broker NFP Holdings which is now solely controlled by U.S. private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners -- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with DuPont -- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to acquire U.S. diagnostics company Alere -- EP Investment and EP Investment II to jointly acquire Czech utility Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s. -- ArcelorMittal Distribution Services France and ... (more)

