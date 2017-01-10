Ellen Pao Returns to Venture Capital After Gender-Discrimination Fight 17 minutes ago

Ellen Pao Returns to Venture Capital ...

Ellen Pao Returns to Venture Capital After Gender-Discrimination Fight

Ellen Pao, whose 2012 lawsuit against her former venture capital firm sparked a debate about gender equality in Silicon Valley, is returning to the world of startup financing. Pao will become an investing partner at Kapor Capital, an Oakland, California, VC firm that lists Uber Technologies Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Dropcam among its investments.

