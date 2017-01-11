Ellen Pao Returns to VC to Tackle Tec...

Ellen Pao Returns to VC to Tackle Tech Diversity

5 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

Ellen Pao, the former Reddit CEO and venture capitalist who sued her investment firm for gender discrimination, is back in the venture capital game with a new role that focuses on increasing diversity in the overwhelmingly homogenous Silicon Valley. Pao is joining the non-profit Kapor Center for Social Impact as a venture partner and chief diversity and inclusion officer, where she will help entrepreneurs outline best practices to build diverse workforces early in startups' development.

