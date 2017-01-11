Ellen Pao Returns to VC to Tackle Tech Diversity

Ellen Pao, the former Reddit CEO and venture capitalist who sued her investment firm for gender discrimination, is back in the venture capital game with a new role that focuses on increasing diversity in the overwhelmingly homogenous Silicon Valley. Pao is joining the non-profit Kapor Center for Social Impact as a venture partner and chief diversity and inclusion officer, where she will help entrepreneurs outline best practices to build diverse workforces early in startups' development.

