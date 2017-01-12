Eight VCs' Predictions On The Year Ahead In Innovation
Nonetheless, investment activity held steady in 2016, and venture capitalists' outlook was optimistic as the eventful year drew to a close. How come? Here's what six top tech investors say they expect to happen in the year ahead, based on the way things are shaping up right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fast Company.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|5 hr
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC