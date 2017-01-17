EBay Rival Letgo Raises $175 Million to Grow Secondhand Market an hour ago

Letgo , an online marketplace for buying and selling used goods, said it raised $175 million to invest in growth plans and grab market share from EBay Inc. and Craigslist. Naspers Ltd. , Africa's biggest company by market value, led the company's Series C round, which also included previous venture capital backers Accel Partners, Insight Venture Partners, New Enterprise Associates and 14W.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.