Death by Overfunding: Glam Media

Death by Overfunding: Glam Media

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sramana Mitra on Strategy

After raising an enormous amount of money over a decade, Mode Media, formerly Glam Media, finally gave up fighting the uphill battle of trying to run a vertical ad network and content platform that could be scaled while being profitable and relevant. Brisbane, CA-based Mode Media was founded in 2003 as Glam Media by Apple and NetObjects veteran Samir Arora, Fernando Ruarte, Dianna Mullins, Raj Narayan, Ernie Cicogna, Vic Zauderer, Rebecca Bogle Arora, Susan Kare, and Emmanuel Job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sramana Mitra on Strategy.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec 6 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Sep '16 Roberto 449
Strategic Investor Series A Terms Sep '16 WarrantLessTX 1
FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ... Aug '16 Pat Dane 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,907 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC