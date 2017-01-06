Death by Overfunding: Glam Media

After raising an enormous amount of money over a decade, Mode Media, formerly Glam Media, finally gave up fighting the uphill battle of trying to run a vertical ad network and content platform that could be scaled while being profitable and relevant. Brisbane, CA-based Mode Media was founded in 2003 as Glam Media by Apple and NetObjects veteran Samir Arora, Fernando Ruarte, Dianna Mullins, Raj Narayan, Ernie Cicogna, Vic Zauderer, Rebecca Bogle Arora, Susan Kare, and Emmanuel Job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sramana Mitra on Strategy.