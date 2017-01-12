Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Britain's Centrica has completed its withdrawal from wind power generation with the sale of a 50 percent stake in the Lincs offshore wind farm to the Green Investment Bank and its offshore wind fund, the companies said. ** Private equity firms Advent and Bain Capital agreed to buy German payment group Concardis from a group of private, savings and cooperative banks, the parties said in a joint statement, not disclosing a purchase price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.