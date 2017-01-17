Data Platform Startup Zeotap Raises $...

Data Platform Startup Zeotap Raises $12.8M

Berlin-based startup Zeotap, whose technology is aimed at helping mobile operators to make money from their subscriber data, says it has raised 12 million during a Series B round of funding. The funding injection brings the total that Zeotap has now raised to about $20 million and highlights the interest in the company's technology.

