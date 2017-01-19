Crowdfunding is forcing venture capital outside of the Silicon Valley bubble
The success of crowdfunding platforms and projects completed through those platforms has helped to expand investment by venture capitalists outside Silicon Valley, University of California - Berkeley researchers found . When Kickstarter projects in areas of the country that don't see interest from venture capitalists succeed, investors seem to become more interested in those parts of the country.
