China Oceanwide, IDG Capital agree to acquire IDG
China Oceanwide Holdings Group and China-based IDG Capital have agreed to acquire tech journalism pioneer International Data Group, publisher of PCWorld, Computerworld, and hundreds of other tech publications worldwide. Tech analyst firm IDC and venture capital firm IDG Ventures are included in the deal, announced Thursday .
