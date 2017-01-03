China Investors Have Money, Want Biotech and Don't Fear Trump
Despite tough talk by President-elect Donald Trump about a possible trade war, Chinese investors are hungry for U.S. biotech and they've got money to spend. In the latest purchase following a record 2016 for Chinese health-care takeovers, Nanjing-based Sanpower Group Co., said Tuesday it would buy a cancer treatment business from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. for $820 million.
