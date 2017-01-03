Canadian fintechs shine as investment...

Canadian fintechs shine as investments near record

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Venture capital-backed investment in Canadian financial technology companies hit its highest level in almost two decades last year, even as the flow of funds into major fintech markets like the United States declined, according to sector data. Fintechs, or companies that use innovative technology to revamp everything from banking to fraud security, globally draw billions in investment annually.

