Boston entrepreneur gets 20 months in prison for insider trading

Read more: Reuters

A Boston-area real estate entrepreneur was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 months in prison after being convicted of engaging in insider trading in connection with Apollo Tyres Ltd's attempt to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co in 2013. Amit Kanodia, 49, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston to pay a $200,000 fine and forfeit $242,500 after a jury in October found him guilty on conspiracy and securities fraud charges, prosecutors said.

