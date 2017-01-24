Blue Point Capital Partners and Hilco Vision Reach New Heights with Croakies Inc.
Blue Point Capital Partners and its Blue Point III portfolio company, Hilco Vision, announced today the acquisition of CroakiesA Inc., the original creator of eyewear retainers and related outdoor lifestyle accessories. This transaction represents the fifth add-on acquisition for Hilco since Blue Point acquired the platform investment in May 2014.
