Bain Capital, Advent to buy Concardis for 700 mln euros -sources
Private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent are close to buying German payment group Concardis for about 700 million euros , three people familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday. Concardis offers card payment terminals as well as payment technology for e-commerce groups and is viewed as a non-core business by its key owners.
