Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, "Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed the Zacks categorized Property and Casualty industry, in the last three months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec 6
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC