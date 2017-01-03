Avex LLC Raises $7.6 Million in Series a Financing Round for 1st Quarter Launch of Footbeat
"This is an exciting time for AVEX and its investors. We believe that an investment of this magnitude validates both the clinical and commercial potential of Footbeat," said Matt Mayer, CEO of AVEX.
