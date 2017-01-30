Australia's Future Fund returns 7.8 pct in 2016, tops target
Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity. "Over the quarter we deployed capital into our private equity program, primarily through co-investments in venture capital and growth," said David Neal, managing director of the A$127 billion Future Fund.
