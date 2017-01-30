Australia's Future Fund returns 7.8 p...

Australia's Future Fund returns 7.8 pct in 2016, tops target

Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity. "Over the quarter we deployed capital into our private equity program, primarily through co-investments in venture capital and growth," said David Neal, managing director of the A$127 billion Future Fund.

