Ascent360 raises $1.9M in venture capital
The Denver Business Journal reports that Ascent360, which produces marketing software, raised the funds from Access Venture Partners, Bialla Venture Partners 2, Nelnet, the Rockies Venture Club and Service Providers Capital, as well as private investors.
