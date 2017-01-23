Aryaka Secures $45 Million in Series D Funding from Third Point...

Aryaka Secures $45 Million in Series ...

AryakaA , the leading global SD-WAN provider, announced today that it has completed a $45 million Series D round of financing. The investment, led by Third Point Ventures, adding new investor Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners , and with participation from existing investors, represents a powerful validation of Aryaka's global SD-WAN platform and marks the first investment in global SD-WAN technology by a major telecommunications company.

