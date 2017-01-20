Ariadne Capital Announces the EU's fi...

Ariadne Capital Announces the EU's first 'Plug and Play' Investment...

Ariadne Capital Announces the EU's first 'Plug and Play' Investment Platform, the Acquisition of Portcullis Asset Management, and New Capital to Back Europe's Entrepreneurs Expanding its Reach Across the EU, Ariadne Capital Launches EntrepreneurCountry Malta, and the Ecosystem Economics Investment Platform, and Announces new Senior Advisors manages the Ecosystem EconomicsA Investment Platform , the EU's first 'plug and play' investment platform enabling large asset allocators who wish to participate in the upside of the high growth and positive returns of European technology venture capital to do so.

