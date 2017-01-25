Anti-ad blocking company Sourcepoint has raised another $16...

Anti-ad blocking company Sourcepoint ...

Sourcepoint, the company probably best known for its ad blocker blocker technology, has raised a $16 million Series B funding round. The company describes itself as a "content compensation platform" that helps publishers claw back money lost to ad blockers by providing users with other ways to compensate publishers - such as subscriptions or one-off payments - rather than seeing ads.

