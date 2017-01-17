AMRA Announces $9 Million Investment from Pfizer Venture Investments, Novo Seeds and Industrifonden
Industrifonden, another leading Nordic VC and current AMRA investor, also participated, making this their second AMRA investment. AMRA aims to understand the relationship between fat, muscle and the development of disease, and to redefine obesity and metabolic risk using a personalised medicine approach.
