Alexander Lim Named to the 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 Venture Capital List
IVP , a premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firm, is pleased to announce that Senior Associate Alex Lim has been named to the 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 Venture Capital List which highlights top young tech investors. IVP is one of the top performing firms in the venture capital industry with a 36-year IRR of 43.2%.
