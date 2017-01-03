Abu Dhabi's government is going to in...

Abu Dhabi's government is going to invest $10 billion in the world's largest VC fund

Mubadala, a holding company established and owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, is planning to invest $10 billion into what is set to become the world's largest venture capital fund, Bloomberg reports , citing sources familiar with the matter. Japanese tech giant SoftBank announced last October that it planned to create a new $100 billion VC fund in London.

Chicago, IL

