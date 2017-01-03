A Guide To Needham's 2017 Growth Conference
Needham & Company is hosting its 19th Annual Growth Conference in New York, between January 10 and January 12. During the event, institutional investors, private equity firms and venture capitalists will attend presentations by senior executives, keynotes, and thematic panels featuring industry experts. "A key goal of the conference is to deliver investable choices coupled with a better understanding of the rapidly changing environment in which each company operates," the firm explained .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC