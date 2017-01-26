7 Security Startups That Raised Venture Capital in January
The new year has started off with a flurry of fund raising activity in the security space as startups seek to fuel growth with new capital. Among the first security firms to announce funding in 2017 was Cloud Access Security Broker vendor Bitglass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC