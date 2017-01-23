5 Ways Venture Capital Can Steal Your Dream
When faced with the frustrating constraint of limited capital, many entrepreneurs contemplate venture capital as a potential solution. Armed with a compelling vision, marketplace traction and a high revenue growth rate, these businesspeople believe that the only thing standing in their way is their lack of cash to scale the organization.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
