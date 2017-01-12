12 rising hedge fund stars who are in...

12 rising hedge fund stars who are in their 20s

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Twelve of them are on the 2017 list, including Michael Buckley, who works at Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Capital, and Anthony Massaro, who works at Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management. The list for finance was chosen by a pool of judges comprising Sonia Gardner, the cofounder of Avenue Capital Group; Thomas H. Lee, the founder of Lee Equity Partners; and Jennifer Fan, a portfolio manager at Millennium Management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Sep '16 Roberto 449
Strategic Investor Series A Terms Sep '16 WarrantLessTX 1
FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ... Aug '16 Pat Dane 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,150 • Total comments across all topics: 277,719,008

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC