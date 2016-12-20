What Led to SD's VC Funding Pullback?
Market uncertainty as well as a natural "breather" before the election were largely responsible for the 27% decrease in overall VC funding in Q3 as compared to the 10-year average in the San Diego market, JLL's Chad Urie tells GlobeSt.com. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec 6
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC