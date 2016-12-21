Wells Fargo Leads Funding Round for B...

Wells Fargo Leads Funding Round for Blockchain Startup

The blockchain startup Axoni has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round led by Wells Fargo and Euclid Opportunities, the fintech investment business of the interdealer brokerage ICAP. The raise, which brings Axoni's funding above $20 million, comes as corporate venture capital sources of funding for fintech companies are increasing, while venture capital funding is waning .

