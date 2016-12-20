TellApart CEO Josh McFarland is leaving Twitter for VC firm Greylock

Just a few weeks after Twitter finally hired someone to lead all of product , the company is losing another key product executive: Josh McFarland, who joined Twitter when it acquired his ad tech startup TellApart a little more than 18 months ago, is leaving the company. McFarland is joining venture capital firm Greylock, which was one of the main investors in TellApart before he sold it to Twitter for more than $500 million back in April of 2015.

