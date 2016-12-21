Tech IPOs set to boom in 2017 - Silic...

Tech IPOs set to boom in 2017 - Silicon Valley banker Becker

19 hrs ago

The rate of IPOs should double or triple in 2017 for venture capital-backed technology companies, though delays are possible and may snowball should Wall Street or Washington fail to cooperate. Greg Becker, ceo of SVB Financial, the holding company for Silicon Valley Bank.

